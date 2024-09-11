ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,214,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,896,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

