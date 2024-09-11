ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 102.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 158,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

