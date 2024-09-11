OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Trading Down 15.9%

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

OPmobility Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

About OPmobility

(Get Free Report)

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPmobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPmobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.