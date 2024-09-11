Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.52.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.