Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.52.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

