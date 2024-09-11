Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.82 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

