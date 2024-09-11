Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $180.00 at TD Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

