Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enpro were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

