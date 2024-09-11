Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $793,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

