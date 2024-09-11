Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

ENV stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

