Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

