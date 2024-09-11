Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

