O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,129.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,095.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,070.04. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

