ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

