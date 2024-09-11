OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Victoria Hyde Sells 647 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,387.43 ($3,122.05).
OSB Group Price Performance
LON OSB opened at GBX 372.40 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 433.42. OSB Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.92 and a beta of 1.41.
OSB Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,437.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Read More
