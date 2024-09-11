Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $21.57 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $220.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

