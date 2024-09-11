Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

