Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

