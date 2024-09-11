Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 160,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 706.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,482,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after buying an additional 727,162 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,792,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,034,702,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.