Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

