Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,996. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 142,411 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

