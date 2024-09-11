Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $94.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Parsons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 529.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.