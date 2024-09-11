Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $94.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of PSN stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 529.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
