Patrick George Oliver Acquires 4,900 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.80.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.93 per share, with a total value of C$24,640.00.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

BNE opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.81.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.317218 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

