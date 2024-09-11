Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 4.5%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 43,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Patriot One Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

Further Reading

