Pattye L. Moore Sells 3,379 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

