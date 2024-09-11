Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $134.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

