Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $12,360,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

