Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.61. 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.