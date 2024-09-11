Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,422.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pentair by 520.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.