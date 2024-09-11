Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 133,213 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,213 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

