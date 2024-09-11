Peter James Lau Sells 5,435 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

FARO stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $901,000. 272 Capital LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

