PFG Investments LLC Acquires 240 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

