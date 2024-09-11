PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

