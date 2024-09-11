PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $113,478,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Prudential Financial by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 264,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,568,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.