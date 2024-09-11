PFG Investments LLC Buys 636 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

