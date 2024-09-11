PFG Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WES opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.88.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
