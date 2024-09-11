PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,042,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 67.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

