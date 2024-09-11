PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 865,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

