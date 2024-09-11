PFG Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

