PFG Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 644,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 905.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.