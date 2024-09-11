PFG Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.