PFG Investments LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $581.10 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
