PFG Investments LLC Has $837,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

