PFG Investments LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

