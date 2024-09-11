PFG Investments LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

