PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

