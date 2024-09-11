PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

