PFG Investments LLC Invests $716,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

