PFG Investments LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

