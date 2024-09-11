PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
FAX stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
