PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.